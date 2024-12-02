Europe: regulators to address online gaming challenges at cross-country level

The deal has been spearheaded by the European Commission (EC), to encourage cooperation between countries on online gaming regulation and to combat unlicensed activity, in a bid to ensure responsible gambling throughout Europe.

The agreement covers a number of different areas:

• The organisation of gambling, such as tender procedures, verification of information provided by other authorities, exchange of technical expertise

• The supervision of compliance with national laws, including the protection of consumers, prevention of money laundering and fraud, and betting related to match-fixing

• Practical cooperation to assist the authorities in their day-to-day supervisory function

• Sharing of best practices

The cooperation arrangement is accompanied by files (gateways) on the participating countries. These gateways provide information on the role and remit of national authorities, areas they would like to share information on, competences of other national authorities with regards to gambling, as well as any limitations in laws regarding, for example, data protection.

Further information can be found here.