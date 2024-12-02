Europe: ecommerce impacts positively investment in Logistics Property

Moreover, acquisitions of warehousing and distribution hubs jumped 34% y-o-y in 2014 as companies try to adapt to evolving supply chains, according to an article from Financial Times, cited by e-commercefacts.com.

UK was the leading country, with investment in Logistics Property jumping 65% to EUR 7.9 billion. Ireland revealed proportionally as the most attractive country for investment in logistic properties that surged 7,200% to EUR 197 million. Finland and Spain also experience a high growth with 849% increase to EUR 1.14 billion and 273% to EUR 608 million, respectively.