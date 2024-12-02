Europe: EC VP advocates solutions against ecommerce sector barriers

Mr Ansip’s call for solutions against ecommerce sector barriers focuses on small businesses, such as web shops, and consumers buying goods or services online. Moreover, Ansip stresses that a merchant selling in Europe has to obey 28 rules for consumer protection, data protection, contract law and tax rates.

Vice-President Ansip has also stressed the importance of an efficient parcel delivery market across the Member States for the development of a seamless cross-border ecommerce in Europe. As a matter of fact, web shops are among the first ones to be confronted with the main issues in the delivery process, together with logistics service providers.

Completing the Digital Single Market is one of the top priorities of President Jean-Claude Juncker’s European Commission and Vice-President Ansip has declared his intention to present a strategy and a legislative agenda for the digital economy in May 2015. Ecommerce, consumer protection for online shopping, payment security and online competitions are some of the items that will be included in the digital agenda.