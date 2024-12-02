Europe: eBay partners Lionbridge to enable product listing translation for its merchants

Eight ecommerce platforms used by eBay merchants have integrated Lionbridge directly into their platforms to enable translation services for their product listings. Lionbridge and eBay expect additional ecommerce providers to join the cross-border trade initiative as merchants expand revenue streams across geographies with eBay.

Cross-border ecommerce volume in Europe is forecast to reach USD 130 billion by 2020, according to global consulting firm OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Current eBay participating ecommerce platforms include Afterbuy, Channel Advisor, eFulfillment, eSeller Pro, 4Sellers, Linnworks, M2EPro(Magento) and PlentyMarkets. Merchants on these platforms can now select products, click to translate and list in local language markets without ever leaving the platform.

The Lionbridge onDemand API is a translation API that provides support for a broad range of translation options, cost levels and content types. The Lionbridge onDemand API enables technology platforms to write to a single RESTful API, rather than managing separate integrations and custom development with numerous providers.