Europe: cards still dominate B2C ecommerce transactions picture in H1 2014

Moreover, in Austria the leading method both for m-commerce and B2C ecommerce was credit card, while online shoppers in Switzerland used invoice most for online shopping and credit cards for mobile shopping, according to a recent report issued by the market research agency yStats.

In Germany, invoice remains the leading payment method in online shopping, perceived as both the most secure and most convenient method. But other methods, such as credit card and digital wallets, are on the rise.

Online payment is the largest contributor to card payment growth in the UK, with annual growth of over 10%. The use of contactless cards is on the rise: in early 2014, the monthly value of payments by contactless cards in the UK exceeded GBP 100 million for the first time.

In France, credit card remains the most preferred payment method in B2C ecommerce, followed by PayPal and similar services. The year-on-year growth of online credit card payments in France slowed to a single-digit percentage in early 2014.

Online card spending in Italy was growing year-on-year in every month of 2013, while in Spain, the two payment methods most used in online shopping in 2013 were bank credit card and PayPal.

Credit card was the most preferred payment method in both B2C ecommerce and m-commerce in Sweden, although the share of online shoppers there preferring credit card decreased between 2012 and 2013. Card use dominated payments in Denmark and Norway also in both B2C ecommerce and m-commerce, while in Finland online bank transfer was ahead of cards.

Cash-on-delivery remains the dominant payment method in online shopping in Russia, though the use of credit cards and alternative payment is on the rise there. More than half of online shoppers prefer to pay on delivery with cash, but a growing number now reaching nearly a quarter of shoppers prefers to pay with card either online or upon delivery.

Cash-on-delivery is also the most use method of payment in the Czech Republic, whereas online shoppers in Turkey predominantly use a credit card for purchases. Ecommerce transactions with cards in Turkey reached a value of over EUR 10 billion.

In Estonia, B2C ecommerce transactions with bank cards are significant, with cross-border transactions by far outweighing the domestic ones.