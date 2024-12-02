Europe: Alipay, PPRO partnership on e-payments for AliExpress customers

Alipay provides online and mobile payment services and, through the collaboration with The PPRO Group, shoppers are offered alternative payment methods at the checkout pages. Alipay provides payment services for AliExpress, which has seen steady organic growth in European markets.

The PPRO Group will now manage payments using credit or debit card alternatives for AliExpress shoppers in Europe. The phased rollout, which commenced in January 2015, will focus on the three most important alternative payment systems in Germany and the Netherlands, giropay, iDeal and Sofortüberweisung, all three of which The PPRO Group already collaborates closely with.