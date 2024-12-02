The collaboration involves several mobile payment service providers such as Bancomat, Bizum, MB WAY (SIBS), and Vipps MobilePay, alongside EPI, with the goal of establishing a seamless system for transactions between individuals and businesses across multiple European countries.

The initiative, which is currently under study and expected to deliver conclusions by the end of summer 2025, focuses on increasing interconnectivity between existing platforms. The objective is to offer cross-border functionality while allowing users to continue using their local payment applications. According to representatives from both groups, aligning established national solutions could offer a quicker path toward addressing the European Union’s ongoing dependence on non-European payment infrastructures.

Cross-Border functionality targets 15 European markets

In its initial phase, the initiative will span 15 European countries, covering around 382 million people. The proposed system aims to facilitate both person-to-person and commercial transactions, both online and in-store. It also includes a framework for integrating markets that do not yet have established digital payment options.

Officials from the organisations involved have stated that the interoperability of existing platforms would support goals set by EU institutions, including payment sovereignty and infrastructure independence. The European Commission and the Eurosystem have previously emphasised the importance of reducing Europe’s reliance on international payment networks.

EuroPA, formally known as the European Payments Alliance, includes mobile payment services that are prominent in their respective markets. Since March 2025, its founding members, Bancomat, Bizum, and MB WAY, have enabled interoperability across Andorra, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

EPI, established by 16 European banks and payment providers, is developing a unified payment platform called Wero. The service, which is currently focused on France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, is designed to support retail payments through a digital wallet.