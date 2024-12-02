Following this announcement, Klarna plans to roll out in up to 600 Euronics stores across the UK.











More about Klarna’s Pay in 3

Shoppers can now check out with Klarna’s interest-free Pay in 3, which is a more convenient way to shop for tech and appliances by spreading the cost over 60 days. The first payment is made at the time of purchase, followed by two subsequent payments at 30-day intervals, with zero interest and no hidden fees. Customers can also choose to pay in full on the spot, or 30 days later.

Klarna automatically takes the payment from the user’s debit or credit card, ensuring that payments are never skipped. Every time customers use Pay in 3, Klarna will check to see whether they can use the service again for each additional purchase.





Klarna at checkout in Euronics stores

The rollout has two stages. Firstly, Klarna is now live on Euronics.co.uk and customers can use Pay in 3 and split their purchase at checkout conveniently. Next, Klarna plans to launch in up to 600 Euronics stores across the UK, offering shoppers more choices at checkout when they pay in-store.

Users can use Klarna when purchasing online from Euronics’ site by selecting it as their payment method at checkout. This offers split payment solutions to online shoppers so they can pay right away, over time, or once a month, without upfront payments or monthly fees. Orders and payments can be tracked in the Klarna app.

This partnership aims to help stores attract more customers, encourage repeat business, and help Euronics expand. Klarna is committed to offering its simple payment experience to Euronics’ retailers, making it easier for UK shoppers to get the tech and appliances they need without financial strain. The collaboration comes as Klarna expands its reach in the UK, evolving its customer base.