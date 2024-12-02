Euronet Worldwide subsidiary Ria Money Transfer joins Ripple

Ria said that by joining RippleNet’s network it would be able to settle transactions with increased speed, transparency and efficiency and deliver a better experience to their customers. Company officials added that Ripple’s technology will enable new end-to-end tracking, better visibility into fees, estimated delivery time and status, complementing Ria’s transparency and reliability for the end user.

In addition, RippleNet customers will gain new access to Ria’s global fintech ecosystem, enabling cross-border payments both ways through Euronet’s state of the art Digital Integrated Payments Cloud.

Ripple’s blockchain payments network, RippleNet, surpassed the 200-customers milestone earlier this year. Existing members include Mizuho, Westpac, MoneyGram, Santander, Standard Chartered, UAE Exchange, and others.