Euronet Services acquires 200 ATMs from Banca Comerciala Carpatica

The bank has also signed an agreement to participate in Euronet’s shared ATM network and a contract for point of sale (POS) acquiring and card issuing services.

Including this agreement, five banks now participate in Euronet’s shared ATM network which now covers all 41 counties in Romania. The acquired in-branch ATMs will be co-branded with Euronet, while the off-branch Banca Comerciala Carpatica ATMs will be rebranded to Euronet.

Euronet Worldwide is a processor of electronic financial transactions. The company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing, merchant acquiring services, software solutions, consumer money transfer, bill payment services, and electronic distribution for prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products.