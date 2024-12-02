Euronet integrates Visa Direct for global debit card payouts

The move expands the segment’s digital payout capabilities, which already include mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cash pick-up services in nearly 200 countries and territories.

The new functionality allows users to send money directly to Visa debit cards by entering the recipient’s name and card number. Transactions are expected to be completed within minutes, supported by Visa’s payment infrastructure and Euronet’s compliance protocols.

Integration taps into growing card usage trends

The expansion coincides with increasing global debit card adoption. According to the World Bank, over half of the world’s adult population (52.8%) holds a debit card. Usage has been rising, driven by contactless technology and financial inclusion efforts.

Data from the Nilson Report projects that debit and prepaid card transactions will reach USD 1.1 trillion globally by 2029. This integration aligns Euronet’s offerings with visible consumer trends favouring digital, card-based remittance options.

Officials from Euronet indicated that the Visa Direct integration supports the company’s goal of providing customers with flexible payment methods while maintaining established security and compliance standards. Representatives from Visa noted that the collaboration supports an effort to digitise global remittance flows by enabling secure and transparent push-to-card payments.

The integration marks the beginning of a collaboration between Euronet and Visa, with both companies signalling plans to extend their efforts in digital cross-border payment solutions.





Other developments from Euronet

Euronet acquired Singapore-based digital payments company Infinitium in February 2024. The acquisition allowed Euronet to integrate the latter’s products into its Ren payments platform to offer increased protection against consumer fraud and merchant chargebacks in online transactions. Infinitium’s customers included banks and merchants located in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, and India.