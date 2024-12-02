Euronet completes acquisition of YourCash Europe

The combined businesses will operate independent ATM networks in 21 European countries. YourCash provides Euronet with experience and resources in key Western European markets and a greater access to retailers – particularly in the UK and Netherlands.

YourCash will benefit from Euronets ATM processing capabilities, operational expertise, additional capital for ATM deployments, as well as a technology platform which will enable more products on their ATMs and diversify the value propositions to their merchant and bank partners.

Not including the ATMs of YourCash, Euronet operates nearly 26,000 ATMs across 50 countries and provides services to approximately 185,000 ATMs around the world.