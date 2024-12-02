Euronet and Banco Pichincha modernise card features in Ecuador

Pichincha will rely on Ren to enhance its uptimes, meet service level agreements (SLAs), comply with regulatory mandates, modernise its payments platform, and introduce innovative products while expanding regionally.











Pichincha's digital transformation

This pivotal partnership with Euronet will unfold in multiple phases, enabling Pichincha to roll out pioneering products swiftly and seamlessly transition their legacy debit and prepaid card portfolios. Using Ren’s SaaS-based card issuing facilities, Pichincha will leverage Euronet's expansive private cloud, operational excellence, monitoring, and elite security capabilities.

The expansive multi-year agreement also encompasses integration with Visa and Mastercard and paves the way for the bank’s digital transformation into future new technologies such as real-time payment processing and the addition of new services such as Dandelion, a real-time, cross-border payments network offered by Euronet’s money transfer segment.

Banco Pichincha's partnership with Euronet and their Ren platform demonstrates Euronet's advanced technology, compliance with card network mandates, and high security standards. The collaboration signifies both parties' commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions swiftly, marking a new era in financial technology and empowering millions of consumers while setting industry standards.





More information about Ren

Ren is a modern payments platform specialising in processing mission-critical transactions and fostering innovative experiences across core switching, acquiring, issuing, and payment hubs. Ren's robust architecture consistently delivers u performance even in demanding high-traffic environments.





What does Euronet do?

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints, Euronet now provides money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange, and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.