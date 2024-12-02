Eurogiro partners TransferTo to support mobile money transfers

Eurogiro is a global payments network connecting member payments ecosystems, such as banks and postal branches. Eurogiro has more than 500,000 branches and 4 billion active users in more than 50 countries.

Members of Eurogiro’s network can expand their service offerings by offering Mobile Money. A Eurogiro member in Ukraine can accept remittances at a post office and transfer the funds to a recipient in Philippines, who will receive the transfer in his mobile wallet. Similarly, as part of the partnership, TransferTo partners will also be able to send money to Eurogiro members across the globe.

TransferTo is a global cross border B2B mobile payments provider, interconnecting the world’s leading mobile operators and financial institutions to enable secure cross-border mobile money and airtime transfers worldwide.