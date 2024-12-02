Eurogiro adds Earthport to its network

The partnership will enable Earthport to gain access to the Eurogiro infrastructure and client base, providing services to Eurogiro members for international clearing to the 60 countries where Earthport offers local payments.

Eurogiro is a payments network that connects different organisations and payment ‘ecosystems’ and espouses business ventures among its members consisting of over 60 posts, banks and other financial institutions around the world.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.