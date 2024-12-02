Euro Exim Bank to adopt Ripples XRP Powered xRapid

The bank also leveraged their experience in trade finance solutions for global corporates and fintechs, to offer new payment channels and ways to source liquidity. Working collaboratively with Ripple and selected counterparts, Euro Exim Bank has designed, tested and is implementing both xCurrent and xRapid.

Euro Exim Bank has joined Ripple, connecting banks, payment providers and digital asset exchanges via RippleNet to provide clients frictionless experience to send money globally. Euro Exim officials say the bank will start to use xCurrent to instantly settle cross-border payments with end-to-end tracking and utilise xRapid to minimise liquidity costs and reduce cash flow restrictions.