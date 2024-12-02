Euro Banking Association determined to support its members to embrace transformation

The EBA will keep its focus on providing new insights and industry guidance as well as a platform enabling members and stakeholders to exchange views and foster collective payments-related initiatives.

“The work of the EBA has added much value to the industry evaluation of and debate around key technology-driven developments, new regulatory requirements and customer-driven change factors. Topics in these areas, such as the opportunities and open questions around Open Banking as well as the practical impact of PSD2 will firmly remain on our agenda over the next few years,” said Wolfgang Ehrmann, Chairman, Euro Banking Association.

“In parallel, we will revisit the pillars of our value proposition and the activity streams they support with a view to determining in consultation with our members whether some of them would benefit from further strengthening or a redefinition. Our aim is to present an EBA vision 2025 to the Annual General Meeting 2017, following a broad consultation with our member community.”