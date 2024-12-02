Euro Automatic Cash adds contactless feature to ATM network

Euro Automatic Cash was established in 2014 to act as provider of ATM services for Banco Popular and other banks in Spain. Currently it maintains a network of approximately 2,000 ATMs across the country and almost 65% of its installed base has been optimized with new NCR systems, featuring the Windows 7 operating system and contactless functionalities.

The contactless technology reduces the risk of criminals skimming card data at an ATM, providing convenient services for customers who can use contactless cards and mobile phones for ATM transactions. The new ATM solution will allow Euro Automatic Cash to add new features and services, like cash recycling, targeted advertising and personalized services through its self-service terminals.