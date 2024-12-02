Eurasian Bank, Monitise launch m-banking service

The partnership is set to cover a range of financial services for Central Asia customers. The app, available in Russian, Kazakh and English, is set to provide all Eurasian Bank’s retail banking customers with access to transaction history for multiple accounts, intra-account transfers, bill payments, the option to apply for credit, block transactions and an ATM, branch and POS finder.

The service, multi-language mobile banking app is available on iOS (iPhone) and Android to the bank’s customer base, with iPad and Windows Phone versions to follow.

Eurasian Bank is a commercial bank, serving customers in all regions of Kazakhstan.

