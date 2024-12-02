EUR 100 top product price limit for over 50% of Romanian online shoppers - report

25.6% of the Romanian online shoppers usually spend between EUR 21 and EUR 50 for purchases, while 18% between EUR 51 and EUR 100. Moreover, the study figures show that 23.3% of the Romanian shoppers spent between EUR 101 and EUR 300 for online purchases.

On the other hand, in H2 2013, 1 in 100 Romanian online shoppers purchased products and services worth more than EUR 1,000. During the period under review, the percentage of women who purchased online products of up to EUR 20 nearly doubled, as compared with the percentage of men in the same context (21.7% versus 12.6%).

However, as the age indicator rises, Romanian online shoppers tend to buy more expensive products online. For example, 17% out of those aged between 18 and 24 purchased goods worth over EUR 100 and 41% shoppers aged 25-44 bought products in the same price value range. Moreover, 58% is shown for buyers aged between 45 and 55, who purchased products worth more than EUR 100.

When speaking of the educational factor, Romanian online buyers with a diploma paper spent double, as compared to those who have baccalaureate studies, and triple the amount spent by those with a low degree of education.

The study in question was conducted via online interviews on 600 respondents aged between 18 and 55.

