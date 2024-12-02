EU to fund e-procurement projects in EUR 12.4 mln call

The funding is directed towards of e-health, e-procurement, e-justice, and online dispute resolution. The fourth call of subsidies under the 2018 CEF Telecom Work Programme aims to improve access to care for rare disease patients through generating and spreading knowledge within specialised clinical European Reference Networks and improve public procurement.

The call also wants to ensure secure cross-border electronic communication in the justice area and increase the efficiency and the reach of the complaint handling processes for consumer disputes with online traders.