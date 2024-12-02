EU to compare cross-border delivery rates online

The Council of Europe shared its position on a new draft regulation, which is part of Europe’s plans to boost ecommerce under the digital single market. If the plan is approved by both the Council and the European Parliament, a new website will be launched to make it easier for consumers and companies to compare cross-border delivery rates. However, small delivery companies will not be obliged to provide their rates.

With this initiative, the EU wants to make cross-border parcel delivery services more transparent and better monitored.

Currently, 44% of consumers buy online in their own country, while only 15% order online from other member states, according to Ecommerce News. The most important reasons why people do not shop online at foreign stores is because of the high delivery charges.