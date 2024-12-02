EU supports online store that sells local products

The multilingual web shop is called More for Local and offers typical local products, as reported by ecommercenews.eu. The proposal for the project was done by MEP Annie Schreijer-Pierik from the Christian Democratic Appeal. The European Parliament has approved the proposal and announced it will support this plan by granting them EUR 398.000 Twinkle Magazine writes, cited by the source.

More for Local is an initiative from entrepreneur Nico Bebseler, who’s also the owner of a online organic grocery store in Twente. Thanks to the money from the European Parliament Bebseler is now able to continue developing More for Local. He thinks the website will launch at the end of 2015.

According to Schreijer-Pierk, the project could both benefit local retailers and consumers. Local producers of let’s say special cheeses or particular kinds of bread can now sell their products across all of Europe. Nevertheless, consumers can also profit from this as they now are able to buy local products online, so they don’t need to get to that particular region to get something they like.