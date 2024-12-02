EU Supply signs fifth contract with e-procurement customer

This contract comprised certain customer-paid enhancements. The enhancements are expected to generate revenues of around EUR 70,000 during the remainder of 2018. Discussions continue with the customer on further specific call-off orders for additional services to be delivered in 2018, EU Supply stated.

EU-Supply is a Norway-based supplier of electronic procurement solutions, with a focus on tender management, sourcing and contract management. EU-Supplys Complete Tender Management (CTM) solution for supply and contract management used in various configurations by 6,500 authorities within the EU and the five main platforms handle 70,000 tenders each year. More than 200,000 tenders from planning through contract are handled via the solution since 1999.