EU regulator budgets EUR 1.1 Million to monitor cryptos

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has listed its key priorities for 2019 and further sets out budgeting and staffing numbers across its main areas of focus. The agency explains that it actively looks for issues and risks connected to cryptocurrencies and activities related to these.

The ESMA also plans to implement a framework based on the product intervention powers provided by EUs Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFIR). It relates to new measures on the provision of contracts for differences (CFDs) and binary options to retail investors.

These include a ban on the marketing, distribution or sale of binary options to retail investors and a restriction on the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs to retail investors, including leverage limits on opening positions, preventing the use of incentives by a CFD provider and a standardized risk warning.