EU: PrestaShop, eBay plan joint business expansion

The agreement follows previous partnerships between the two companies in France, Italy, Spain and the UK, ecommercenews.eu also reports.

Via the extended agreement, merchants using PrestaShop’s ecommerce software can integrate their online store with the eBay marketplace. Moreover, e-tailers can select which of their product categories they want to share on eBay. They can also customise the product information and manage the store inventory between both platforms.

PrestaShop was founded in France in 2007 and, currently, there are more than 185,000 ecommerce stores running on its software. It also has an open source community dedicated to ecommerce technology, with more than 670,000 members from all over the world.

Prestashop is expanding its business operations into Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and Russia.