EU officials call for deploying Digital Single Market at full potential

Among the top priorities of European leaders is the removal of barriers to cross-border ecommerce, underlining the use of unjustified geo-blocking practices by some online merchants. Members of the European Council also called for a reduction in the costs online merchants face due to a fragmented and non-transparent parcel delivery market and the modernisation of the EU VAT system.

While Ecommerce Europe welcomes the progress made by the European Commission on the realisation of the Digital Single Market, the association stresses that critical underlying problems, such as legal fragmentation, are not being addressed by the current eCommerce Package.