EU cyberspace expands slowly owing to consumer`s caution

While 53% of European citizens shop online, only 16% buy goods or services from another country, according to The European Digital Progress Report, seattletimes.com cites. Only 7.5% of smaller companies in the EU sell online to other countries, an increase of just 1% point since 2013. Larger companies are doing better, with 38% now selling online, 7% points higher than 2012.

According to the report, the most common reason for avoiding ecommerce was that people still want to shop in person in stores, but just over a quarter of shoppers cited payment security concerns and 19% worried about getting their purchase or being able to return them.