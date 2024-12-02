EU court to decide if Airbnb is an online service or property agent

In recent years, Airbnb has clashed with hoteliers and authorities in cities from New York to Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris, accused of worsening housing shortages and pushing out lower income residents. The ruling could have far-reaching consequences, particularly as Paris will host the Olympics in 2024 and the IOC has agreed to promote Airbnb for accommodation during the event.

The company found itself in the dock following a complaint by French tourism association AHTOP. A Paris prosecutor subsequently charged Airbnb of breaching the country’s Hoguet Law which governs the activities of property agents. A French judge then sought advice from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The CJEU will issue its ruling on December 19, 2019.

Airbnb has already faced off several challenges by AHTOP in France. It has previously said that the 50-year real estate law does not apply to an internet platform, and that it is working with governments to help diversify tourism and protect housing.