Through the new feature, Adyen enabled ten million Etsy buyer donations to the Uplift Fund, established with the Brooklyn Community Foundation in February 2021. The feature is currently available for US customers and allows them to round up their purchase price and donate the remaining funds to the Foundation, supporting creators who face barriers when trying to build a successful online business.

The partnership between Etsy and Adyen encourages and simplifies the donation process and could lead to a major impact through a small change in the checkout and payment process. Customers can donate to the merchants’ charity of choice through the Giving feature, in an easy process that involves a single tap on a POS terminal or the click of a button at an online checkout.

Adyen provides end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, in a wide suite of financial products, all in a single global solution for businesses. At the same time, Etsy operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of creative buyers and sellers around the world, helping customers to buy unique and creative goods directly from small crafters and artists.

