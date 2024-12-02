Etsy enables Canada Post ecommerce postal service integration

As part of the agreement, Canada Post has integrated its services with the Etsy online platform, in order to enable sellers to print out mailing labels, weigh packages before shipment or pay for the transaction from home or office. At the same time, merchants can visualize the status of the transactions under way up to destination via a tracking number provided by the integrated networks. Canada Post has struck similar deals with Miva Merchant, opening their services for more than 300,000 online business merchants and with ecommerce platform 3dcart which grants access to another 16,000 online merchants as possible clients.

Etsy’s primary demographics is small business merchants as sellers of handmade items whose means of activity is post service shipments of goods.

On 18 November 2013 GoECart, a provider of e-commerce software for small and medium-sized companies, teamed up with Canada Post to upgrade the online shopping when Canadians buy from US retailers.

