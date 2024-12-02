Etisalat Nigeria launches mobile banking app

Available on Android, iOS, Windows Phone and Java operating systems, the app is building on Etisalat’s existing partnership with a number of banks and mobile money services including GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, First Bank Nigeria and Paga Payment Network.

With this app, the network’s subscribers can access banking services from their smartphones.

The app features a user interface accessible in English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba languages. It has ISO-1 compliant security features.

In October 2013, UAE-based telecom operator Etisalat and MasterCard showcased a new solution for Google Glass computing device to browse, select and pay for products and services.