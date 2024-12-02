Etisalat introduces its mobile wallet service in the UAE

The app is available on Google and Apple app stores and allows customers to make purchases, pay utility bills, transportation fees, top-up etisalat’s mobile credit and much more.

According to the company, the service is available in 17 of its global operations. More than that, the scope of services introduced in each market varies based on consumer demands, market maturity as well as regulatory requirements.

Unfortunately, facilitating funds transfer between friends and family members, directly from their mobile phones, will not be available right now, added the company.

The Mobile Wallet is the financial component of the Smart Government initiative. Smart Government has identified over 90 services provided by government departments requiring digital payment. The Mobile Wallet has been designed to allow these to be made from a purpose-designed platform that interfaces with all banks operating in the UAE.

According to the company, etisalat’s m-commerce is accessible around the clock directly from customers’ mobile phones while in the UAE or travelling abroad and serves as the new digital wallet, thereby eliminating the need and risk of carrying cash.

Requirements to open a mobile wallet include having a valid Etisalat mobile account: postpaid or Wasel prepaid; a valid credit/debit/prepaid card from Visa or MasterCard; a PIN to use every time you want to carry out a transaction.

The company claims that the wallet is accessible 24/7 directly via mobile phone; customers receive rewards; can be used to pay utility bills; purchase parking ticket in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. purchase goods and services at participating local merchants and major international store chains; carrier billing or direct payment acceptance for purchases made from leading application stores including Google Play, Ovi, Microsoft and BlackBerry, and soon on Apple iTunes.