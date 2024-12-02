Etisalat and NBAD roll out mPOS solution

The new Mobile Cashier will enable business customers to accept credit, debit or prepaid card payments, and mange cash transactions via their mobile phones.

Mobile Cashier service enables merchants to accept payments directly on their mobile phones, connected to a card reader via Bluetooth. As well as sending transaction receipt via SMS or email, merchants can print receipts via a portable printer if requested by the customer.

Mobile Cashier service is particularly well suited to small and medium businesses that face the challenge of deploying the necessary infrastructure to process card payments. It also caters to businesses that operate outside of traditional retail environments, such as fast food and other types of delivery services.