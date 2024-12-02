Ethos, Simplex to enable crypto purchasing functionality via Universal Wallet

Simplex, a fintech company that provides worldwide fraud-free payment processing, offers its technology to enable merchants, marketplaces, and crypto platforms to process online payments with complete fraud protection and chargeback coverage. On the other hand, Ethos features an access token that enables anybody to manage their cryptocurrency wallets, keys, and coins. Moreover, their Universal Wallet eliminates the need to keep track of multiple wallets and private keys.

The partnership between the two companies is meant to allow Ethos users access to liquidity and exchange services between fiat and cryptocurrencies on an international scale. This means that every purchase deposit will be directed to the SmartWallet of the user. As such, the user has to download the wallet from the iTunes or via Google Play App-Store, and create an account on the platform. Next, the user is prompted to create the initial SmartWallet, and to link their payment details by clicking on the Buy Crypto Button.