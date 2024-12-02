Ethos enters Simplex agreement for fiat exchange services

This integration will mean that Ethos customers will soon have access to liquidity and exchange services between fiat and cryptocurrencies on an international scale.

Ethos aims to create a financial ecosystem that is open for everyone by harnessing the power and autonomy that cryptocurrencies provide. The Ethos Universal Wallet provides a self-custodied mobile wallet where the user is in control of funds at all times.

This agreement allows Ethos to accelerate the first phase of the fiat gateway and provide Ethos customers with a method for converting between fiat and cryptocurrency. Paired with the Shapeshift integration, users will be able to gain access to dozens of cryptocurrencies and tokens using fiat.

Ethos is a cryptocurrency services provider that is building a bridge between the blockchain and existing financial institutions and systems.

Simplex is a fintech company that provides online merchants with fraud-free payment processing.