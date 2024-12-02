Ethiopian Airlines to add WeChat Pay, KNET as payment methods

In 2018, the airline first integrated CellPoint’s ‘Velocity’ payment platform – a mobile-first payment strategy – in its mobile app. Now, Ethiopian Airlines hopes that by introducing WeChat Pay and KNET it will reach the international travel market.

According to the airline, WeChat Pay and KNET will be supported by CellPoint Digital’s payment platform – which is built specifically for the travel industry.

Moreover, Velocity allows airlines and travel companies to activate new forms of payment within a matter of weeks.