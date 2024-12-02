Ethiopian Airlines rolls out mobile payment with CBE

Under the terms of the partnership, customers are set to be able to use mobile payments for online ticket purchase in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Airlines has already implemented, since 2014, the mobile payment option in some African markets enabling its online customers to book and pay with their local card. This service will now be available in Ethiopia with customers from Ethiopia able to book their trip, pay and receive payment confirmation with associated passenger record locater with one connection.

Currently, customers in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Cameron, Brazil, and Ethiopia are able to complete their payment using local payment option online, and by the end of 2015 Senegal, Zambia and Rwanda will also be enabled.