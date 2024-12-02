Ethiopian Airlines expands partnership with Paysafe across Europe

This development in the relationship between the two companies will see more of the airline’s customers having the option to pay for flights using Skrill, NETELLER, and Rapid Transfer, powered by Paysafe.

The extended partnership follows an initial collaboration between Ethiopian Airlines and Paysafe in six countries, taking the availability of the new payment options to a total of 17 countries. Customers in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK will be able to use Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER wallets to book outbound flights on the airline’s website.

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines customers in certain countries will also have the ability to make payments for flights directly from their bank account using Rapid Transfer, a payment by online bank transfer solution from Paysafe – enabled as part of the extended partnership.

