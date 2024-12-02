Ethiopian Airlines app adds Alipay as payment option

CellPoint Mobile supports carriers like Ethiopian Airlines when it comes to utilising mobile channels, reducing transactional friction, increasing mobile look-to-book ratios, and adding new payment methods.

The Alipay integration is regarded as an important step in the airlines growth strategy for the mobile channel. Moreover, this is the first APM integration for CellPoint Mobile as part of the partnership with the aviation group.

The partnership also includes the implementation of Velocity payment platform – a full merchant-side payment control environment built for the travel industry, which enables access to multiple PSPs, acquirers, and global consumer wallets and APMs.