Etherparty launches Rocket 2.0 for security tokens and IPFS

Rocket, the official software product of Etherparty, is the token crowdsale creator in the market, and it allows users to launch and track their project without the need of a development team. The end-to-end solution will have the option to deploy security tokens. This feature will be called the Real Security Token Standard or RSTS.

Version 2.0 will also be integrating InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) to support the Security Token system and make sure that all blockchain project documentation is secure, accessible, and transparent. Thus, blockchain projects that want to release a security token-based crowdsale and those projects levying a system that underpins securitised assets will be able to be supported.

Rocket already has over 600 projects signed up that are interested in using the token crowdsale creator.