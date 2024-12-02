Ethereum developers launch blockchain explorer EnjinX

By delivering a Google-like experience, the new blockchain search engine provides users with an intuitive way to search transactions, tokens, and addresses. Its interface provides traders, gamers, and token holders with a way to explore the Ethereum blockchain, see their balance or validate transactions. The explorer can also be used for in-depth research, data mining, and data aggregation.

Featured on Product Hunt, EnjinX delivers blocks in real-time and even displays live tickers for pending and internal transactions. To protect users from cluttered messaging and promotional fatigue, Singapore-based Enjin has pledged to keep EnjinX ad-free permanently. Rather than taking advantage of user attention, the team plans to generate revenue by offering robust developer APIs and blockchain integration tools that further boost adoption of the Ethereum Network.

EnjinX’s real-time token index delivers the latest data for the top 200 tokens, making it the best place to view current prices, volumes, and market caps for ERC-20 tokens. The explorer also features human-friendly address labels that attach names to blockchain addresses. Planned updates include support for BTC, LTC, ERC-721, and DOGE, as well as a REST API for blockchain developers. EnjinX currently supports Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens and will soon be upgraded to enable support for the ERC-1155 standard as well.