Etactics integrates BillingTree payment gateway into its portal

The new platform, powered by Payrazr, gives Etactics users access to an online portal allowing customers to review and settle bills through a convenient, automated, end-to-end bill management channel.

Etactics provides web-based platforms designed to streamline client cash management and customer relationships. It recently consolidated its Customer and Patient Access + portals to offer customers detailed online account dashboards through a single portal. Following the integration to the BillingTree Payrazr Gateway, the Etactics Customer Access + feature set now includes electronic statement delivery combined with secure payment channels.

According to Etatics, with the new version of Customer Access +, users benefit from access to real-time personal billing information, can view a detailed statement or invoice and interact with customer service through a secure channel.