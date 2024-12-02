ESW to buy complementary ecommerce platform Scalefast

The acquisition will further extend ESW’s market position across apparel, beauty, personal care, and luxury brands to include entertainment, gaming, and electronics. Scalefast’s data analytics and speed-to-market will also facilitate turnkey localised stores, digital ‘pop up’ stores and highly targeted DTC brand campaigns, which will all complement ESW’s cross-border DTC solutions and end-to-end customer experience.

Provision of complementary solutions across both technology platforms is expected to drive accelerated growth in revenue and in product innovation across the group’s integrated client base, according to the press release. The combined company will continue to augment online shopping experiences for brands serving customers in over 200 markets.

ESW’s officials stated that Scalefast’s technology offering is highly complementary and will enable it to release new capabilities and deliver faster direct-to-consumer ecommerce growth for new and existing clients. ESW, in turn, will provide Scalefast’s clients with ESW’s checkout, payment gateway, and logistics offerings which include hub or hubless options, omnichannel solutions such as ship from store, and an ecosystem of global logistics partners that move hundreds of millions of packages each year on behalf of its clients.