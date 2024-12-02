Estonian fintech Fitek opens UK office

Fitek has doubled in size over the last three years, with operation in the Baltic states, Slovakia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. With its new location in the UK, Fitek will have 270 employees in seven countries, exporting products to 20 nations. Fitek has selected Leeds for the location of its UK office.

As a member the Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line (PEPPOL) organisation, which supports and facilitates e-invoices throughout Europe, Fitek is looking to offer more solutions to state organisations. This will be vital to the company’s operation in the UK due to the UK’s movement of its health care system to e-invoices via PEPPOL.