Estonian ecommerce association joins EMOTA

EMOTA also saw the joining of the Lithuanian and Russian ecommerce associations in December, 2015, wix.com reports. Signe Kõiv, Chairman of the Board of the Estonian ecommerce Association; “We are very pleased to join EMOTA, as it will provide our members with unrivalled access to a number of benefits. These include not only advice and contacts in our key markets Finland, Sweden, Baltics and Russia, but we will also keep up to speed with what is happening in Brussels. Cross border ecommerce is offering great possibilities to Estonian operators and we are fortunate that our compatriot, European Commissioner responsible for ecommerce, Andrus Ansip, understands the opportunities.

EMOTA Secretary General Mr Maurits Bruggink: “The Baltics are an example of innovation and entrepreneurship and we are happy to welcome the Estonian ecommerce sector. Cross-border ecommerce has already grown strongly over the last couple of years, but we expect it to grow exponentially in the next 5 years. This will offer important opportunities for Estonian ecommerce. EMOTA will assist the Estonian ecommerce Association with advice on European market and regulatory developments, of which there are many to come in 2016!”