Estonian companies seeking to become national ID suppliers in Philippines

According to Business World, Estonia’s ambassador-designate to the Philippines sat down with the country’s Finance Secretary in Manila to discuss about Estonian companies involvement in developing the national ID system, PhilSys. The Estonian companies visiting Manila included security software company Cybernetica, e-ID supplier RaulWalters, Customs operations solutions provider GoSwift and management systems company Ecomatic.

PhilSys will collect data like name, gender, date and place of birth, blood type, address, and whether or not the person is a Filipino or resident alien. It will also capture a front-facing photo, a full set of fingerprints and an iris scan. Once registered, residents will be given a 12-digit PhilSys Number which can serve as their digital identity across multiple platforms.

The Philippines is hoping to start registrations soon for the national ID, with authorities targeting to sign up at least seven million Filipinos in 2019. Registrations are expected to grow to 27 million by 2020 as the formal application process kicks in.

Authorities are expected to complete the registration of Filipinos and resident aliens, by 2023.