essDOCS, Voltron to upgrade blockchain trade finance application

Voltron – developed on R3’s Corda platform – provides a multi-bank channel for companies to digitally manage issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs) and electronic presentation of trade documents, including title documents such as Bills of Lading (B/Ls).

The CargoDocs-Voltron integration allows banks and corporates to access all data (and documents) under the Letter of Credit – consolidated within the Voltron application – thereby providing a single integrated solution with open, non-siloed data.

Furthermore, the combination provides Voltron member banks with a direct connection to essDOCS’ CargoDocs DocEx user network of over 6,000 exporters, traders, importers, shipowners, ship agents and independent inspectors.