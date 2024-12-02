Esme Loans teams up with Microsoft

Microsoft has entered into partnership with the digital lender to build a bespoke data warehouse – a centralised data repository held on an online server – which will allow Esme to improve its customer journey, simplify integration with third parties, and provide end to end application process for customers.

Esme will also use the technology to build an artificial intelligence-based chat bot on its website, helping answer common customer queries and assist with the application process at critical points.

Following a proof-of-concept with a number of providers in late 2018, Esme Loans has begun work with the US tech giant to introduce the new technology as soon as April 2019, as they aim to accelerate their growth throughout 2019.