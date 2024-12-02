ESL, paysafecard announce expansion of their partnership

In addition to paysafecard’s sponsorship of community competitions through ESL Play, the collaboration aims to increase its international footprint in 2019 through paysafecard’s support for tournaments and leagues such as ESL One in India.

Founded in 1996, ESL is an international esports organisation, hosting esports tournaments all over the globe. paysafecard is part of the Paysafe Group and it is available in over 650,000 outlets in nearly 50 countries worldwide. However, through this partnership, paysafecard aims to support the payment needs of esports enthusiasts by offering gamers streamlined online prepaid solutions.

